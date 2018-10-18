Choices for November 9, 2018

As of this writing, the second weekend of next month has not shaped up to be as busy as the first (at least not yet). On the other hand the Friday that begins that weekend has a generous share of alternatives, a few of which were cited in yesterday’s “busy Thursday” article. Here are the specifics for November 8, the second Friday in November:
7:30 p.m., St. John the Evangelist: This will be a benefit concert with all proceeds going to the Gubbio Project’s Sacred Sleep program. The Gubbio Project is a joint effort of St. John the Evangelist and St. Boniface Church in the Tenderloin directed towards assisting the homeless. An average of 320 individuals per day benefit from this effort. One of the major offerings is Sacred Sleep, which provides a safe, clean place to sleep on the pews and mats of the floors of both churches.
The concert itself will be presented by Symphonia Caritas, a professional orchestra with its own mission of improving the lives of those in need through free concerts while offering benefit concerts for fundraising. This particular concert will begin with the Adagietto movement from Gustav Mahler’s fifth symphony. The soloist for the program will be mezzo Kindra Scharich, who will perform selected songs by Franz Schubert, Edvard Grieg, and Johannes Brahms, as well as Mahler. The evening will conclude with what may be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s best-known symphony, K. 550 in G minor.
The church is located in the Mission at 1661 16th Street at the corner of Julian Street, between Mission Street and Valencia Street. The concert will be preceded by a reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite event page. Front-row seating will be $50. All other tickets will be $30. Eventbrite has also included the option for those attending to purchase $30 tickets that can be used by Gubbio beneficiaries.
7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church: The next performance to be curated by Director of Music Kyle Hovatter will be a recital of animal-themed art songs by soprano Winnie Nieh. (Nieh sang Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 51 cantata Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen at a Worship Service this past June, accompanied by Hovatter at the organ and Ari Micich on trumpet.) Her November program will include premiere performances of songs by both Hovatter and Matt Boehler. Other composers to be included on the program will be Thomas Arne, Franz Schubert, Clara Schumann, Maurice Ravel, Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, Jake Heggie, and Julie Barwick.
This concert will be given in partnership with Interfaith Welcome Refugee Support. There will be no admission charge, but donations will be taken to assist in funding Sea of Solidarity, which is helping refugees on the coast of Greece. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 495 9th Avenue near the northwest corner of Anza Street.
