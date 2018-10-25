Free Jazz by SFSU Alumnus and Lecturer

James Witzel, from a Santa Clara University event page
This may be the first time I have received notice of a jazz concert presented by the School of Music in the College of Liberal & Creative Arts at San Francisco State University (SFSU). However, this is one of what are probably many performances presented by School of Music faculty members, who tend to play works consistent with what they teach. In this case the faculty member is Guitar Lecturer James Witzel, who also happens to be an SFSU alumnus. Sadly the School of Music has not been particularly forthcoming with background information, other than the fact that Witzel is a composer as well as a performer. For his concert he will be playing with his trio, which, presumably, means two of the three members of the quartet with which he has been recently performing. These would be pianist Adam Shulman and drummer Jason Lewis.
This will be a one-hour concert beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14. It will take place in Knuth Hall in the Creative Arts Building, which is a short walk from the SFSU Muni stop at the corner of 19th Avenue and Holloway Avenue. There will be no charge for admission, and tickets will not be required.
