Jazz Chez Hanny: November–December, 2018

Having just put out the word about this Sunday’s Jazz Chez Hanny house concert, I realized that, with holidays upon us, it would be a good idea to post the information about the last two events of the calendar year. To review the ground rules again: Each event has a recommended donation, currently $20. All of the money goes to the musicians, and donations can only be made in cash. The events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through an electronic mail address. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners is always appreciated.
All performances begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman. This year’s final two offerings will be as follows:
Janis Mann and George Colligan (from the Jazz Chez Hanny event page for this concert)
November 11: Vocalist Janis Mann will return to Chez Hanny. On her last visit she was accompanied by pianist Kenny Werner, her partner for two outstanding recording projects. This time her pianist will be George Colligan, currently a member of Jack DeJohnette’s New Quintet.
December 9: The final concert of the year will present the Richard Sears Trio, led by pianist Sears. He is both an improviser and a composer, having composed under grants from both the Aaron Copland Fund and the Los Angeles Jazz Society. His bass player is Martin Nevin, who is also a composer. His drummer is Parisian Guilhem Flouzat. Under a Fulbright grant, Flouzat was able to follow his studies at the National Conservatory in Paris with matriculation at the Manhattan School of Music. He has played at clubs in New York, Paris, Brussels, and Shanghai.
