SFCO to Launch 2018–2019 SF Season Tonight

Conductor Benjamin Simon rehearsing SFCO in Herbst Theatre (from the SFCO Web site)
With apologies for this last-minute announcement, this site is happy to report that the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) will give its first San Francisco performance of its 2018–2019 season tonight. The program is entitled, appropriately enough, Overture to a Season. That title will also be the title of the opening selection, composed by Michael Gilbertson, a recent finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music and currently BMI Foundation Composer-in-Residence with SFCO. Conductor Benjamin Simon will then conclude the program with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 68 (sixth) symphony, best known as his “Pastoral” symphony.
This San Francisco event will begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Friday, October 26). The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the northwest corner of McAllister Street. As is always the case, there is no admission charge for all SFCO Main Stage Concerts. Seating for members will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will then open for everyone at 7:15 p.m., at which time member seating cannot be guaranteed. Early arrival is highly recommended.
