The Bleeding Edge: 10/22/2018

This is shaping up to be a quiet week. Considering how busy this month has been, I find that a bit of a relief. In terms of events already taken into account, the Center for New Music will be hosting its last two concerts of the month on October 27 and October 28. That leave only two other events to report, whose specifics are as follows:
Thursday, October 25, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): As was the case last week, this week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will be an evening of two duo improvisations. The first set will be electronic inventiveness from Tom Djll and Clarke Robinson, who perform together under the name Runcible Spoon Fight. They will be followed by acoustic improvisations performed by Mark Pino on drums and blues musician Maurice John Vaughn playing different sizes of saxophones. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, October 28, 4 p.m., Chez Hanny: Having accounted for the August and September house concerts of jazz hosted by Frank Hanny, I am doing my best to keep up with this monthly series. This month’s gig will be taken by the Scott Amendola 3-in-1, a trio led by drummer Amendola. He will be joined by tenor saxophonist Raffi Garabedian and Zachary Ostroff on bass. For those not yet aware of this series, here is my version of the “ground rules” harvested from the home page for the Jazz Chez Hanny Web site:
Each event has a recommended donation, currently $20. All of the money goes to the musicians, and donations can only be made in cash. The events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through an electronic mail address. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners is always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
