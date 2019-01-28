Chinese New Year at Davies Next Month

The Chinese New Year of the Boar will begin next month (from the San Francisco Symphony event page)
The San Francisco Symphony (SFS) will welcome the Year of the Boar with its annual Chinese New Year Concert & Banquet. In the past festivities would begin with opening the doors to the Davies Symphony Hall lobby at 2 p.m., followed by the concert at 3 p.m. This year the doors will open at 4 p.m., meaning that the concert will be at 5 p.m.; and the banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
This year’s conductor will be Mai-Ann Chan. Angelo Xiang Yu will be violin soloist in “The Butterfly Lovers Concerto,” composed jointly by Chen Gang and He Zhan-Hao. In addition members of the Red Chamber ensemble will join SFS in performances of the traditional tune “The Moon Over Spring River” and Mao Yuan’s “Dance of the Yao People. Other Chinese composers on the program will be Huan-zhi Li and An-lun Huang. The program will also include video designs by Adam Larsen.
During the hour before the concert begins, all of the lobbies will offer a wide diversity of family entertainments. These will include arts and crafts appropriate to the season, lion dancing, games, and, for those wishing to snack, food, desserts, and tea bars. As in the past, the concert will be followed by the annual Lunar New Year Imperial Dinner, catered by McCalls.
Davies is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue, and the main entrance is the Box Office lobby on Grove Street, about half a block to the west of Van Ness Avenue. Ticket prices in which seating is currently available range from $40 to $70. They may be purchased online through the event page for this program on the SFS Web site, by calling 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office.
Tickets for the Lunar New Year Imperial Dinner are sold separately. Prices range from $500 to $1500. As of this writing, all dinner packages have been sold. However, those interested to finding about about any cancellations may call the SFS Volunteer Council at 415-503-5500 for more information.
