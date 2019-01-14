Leif Ove Andsnes Recital at Davies Cancelled

This morning the San Francisco Symphony announced the cancellation of its Great Performers Series concert scheduled for next week. Pianist Leif Ove Andsnes is suffering from an injury to his elbow. As a result, he has had to cancel all of this upcoming United States tour performances this month; and that will include his January 22 recital at Davies Symphony Hall.
Those who have already purchased tickets for this concert have four options:
- Exchange the tickets for another concert in the 2019–19 season. Those interested in an alternative piano recital may wish to consider the Great Performers Series recital that will be given by Marc-André Hamelin on the evening of Sunday, March 31. Those seeking an option earlier this month may prefer the Great Performers Series event to be given by violinist Leonidas Kavakos on the evening of Sunday, January 27.
- Exchange the tickets for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Donate the tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Receive a refund for the ticket.
Those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with Patron Services, which may be reached by telephoning the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or by electronic mail. One can also visit the Box Office, on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, for assistance. Patron Services hours are the same as those of the Box Office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and two hours prior to any concert on Sunday.
