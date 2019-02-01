Choices for March 1–3, 2019 (and beyond)

Fasten your seatbelts! February has hardly begun (threatening to come in with some very serious weather); and it is already time to take stock of the beginning of March. Not only will some heavy choices have to be made for the first weekend of that month; but also it will mark the writing of the first “and beyond” article for 2019, indicating that some of the events will constitute the beginning of longer series. The one thing that is likely to be true is that there will be enough diversity in what follows to ensure that all tastes will be satisfied. Having made that claim, let us consider the specifics:
Friday, March 1, 6:30 p.m., Four Seasons Hotel: The earliest of the events will be the annual Winter Gala & Auction hosted by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO). As usual the occasion will honor guest artists that have contributed to the PBO performances and repertoire. This year there will be two honorees, mezzo Anne Sofie von Otter and composer Caroline Shaw. The musical portion of the evening will feature compositions by both Shaw and George Frideric Handel with von Otter as one of two featured soloists, the other being countertenor Daniel Moody. Von Otter will sing Shaw’s “Red, Red Rose,” the first song in a cycle of three, which she commissioned jointly with PBO. Shaw will then sing her own “Winter Carol,” followed by Moody singing Rinaldo’s aria “Abbrucio, avvampo e fremo” from the second act of Handel’s HWV 7 opera Rinaldo.
The official sponsors of the Gala will again be Mark Perry and Melanie Peña. The dinner will be sponsored by Kay Sprinkel Grace, and the After Party will be jointly sponsored by David Low and Dominique Lahaussois. As usual, Gala festivities will begin with a cocktail party and silent auction. Following the performance, an elegant sit-down dinner will be served. Then the dinner will be followed by the festive After Party featuring a premium Scotch tasting.
The main entrance to the Four Seasons is at 217 Stevenson Street, just below the southwest corner of Market Street and Third Street. There is also an entrance on the north side of Market Street between Third Street and Fourth Street. A Web page on the PBO Web site has been created with registration information. Basic admission is the $700 Benefactor rate with a VIP Guarantor rate of $900. There is also a special $300 ticket for those under the age of forty. Those unable to attend will will be able to purchase a $350 ticket that will sponsor a seat for a musician. It is also possible to register a table with seating for ten at both the Benefactor level ($7000) and the Guarantor level ($9000). Those who wish further information or to register by phone may call Andrea Sáenz at 415-252-1288, extension 300.
Friday, March 1, 7 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): Last May violist Kurt Rohde launched a ten-year project that he called Kurt Rohde’s Farewell Tour. This will consist of six recitals to be performed over the course of ten years, and the end of which he plans to retire from playing in performance. Each of the recitals will present new works commissioned by Rohde to provide a platform for the most gifted composer he feels are underrepresented and deserve a wider audience. This concert will be the second installment; and the composers to be showcased will be Richard Chowenhill, Peter Van Zandt Lane, Elainie Lillios, Sam Nichols, and Tina Tallon.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page. Remaining events for the month are as follows with hyperlinks to their respective Vendini event pages:
- Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m.: Pianist Scott R. Looney will return to C4NM to present another evening of adventurous compositions and improvisations. This time he will lead a jazz trio, joined by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and Kjell Nordeson on percussion. General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members.
- Sunday, March 10, 5 p.m.: Zwischenspiel is the piano duo of Rachel Breen and Kelsey Walsh, both Bay Area natives, who have found a new home in Germany (Breen in Hannover and Walsh in Berlin). They will give both solo and duo performances paired with photography and videography. The program will include a selection of Philip Glass’ solo études and David Lang’s “Orpheus Over and Under.” General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
- Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist David Tanenbaum will present a program of new music for classical guitar in solo and ensemble. He will play world premiere performances of compositions by Belinda Reynolds and Ben Verdery. Other composers on the program will include Tan Dun, Arthur Kampela, and Omid Zoufonoun. The other performers will be John Vidovic, Yifan Zhang Amir-Hosein, Sheibani, and the student members of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Guitar Ensemble. General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members.
- Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.: The Friction Quartet of violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers, violist Taija Warbelow, and cellist Doug Machiz to present their first Friction Commissioning Initiative concert. They will give premiere performances of “Two Hearts” by Sarang Kim and “El Correcaminos” (the roadrunner) by Nick Benavides. The program will also include Geoffrey Gordon’s “ABACISCUS.” General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members.
Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: Activities at the Joe Henderson Lab will begin the month with a series called Leading Women II. The first offering will be a Dance Floor Show. However, the first concert will be by the Lisa Mezzacappa Six, led by Mezzacappa on bass. The group will perform the suite that Mezzacappa composed based on the Cosmicomics stories by Italo Calvino. (Readers may recall that Mezzacappa developed this suite during a four-concert residency at Bird & Beckett Books & Records last year. The other members of the sextet are Aaron Bennet (tenor saxophone), John Finkbeiner (guitar), Mark Clifford (vibraphone), Tim Perkis (electronics), and Jordan Glenn (drums).
As can be seen above, the sextet will give two performances. Tickets for both concerts will be sold for $25, and there is a single event page for online purchase. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Remaining Henderson Lab concerts for the month of November, with hyperlinks to their respective event pages, are as follows:
- Sunday, March 3, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: The Leading Women II series will conclude with a performance by the Cosa Nostra Strings entitled Blowin’ In The Wind: Music Of The 1960s. The group is a quintet whose “leading woman” is violinist Shaina Evoniuk. The other members that she leads are all men: Keith Lawrence on viola, Lewis Pazner on cello, Adam Theis on both trombone and bass, and Aaron Kierbel on percussion. The repertoire covers the diverse range of Sixties music, from the rock of the British Invasion to the Bay Area’s folk movement, Motown, free jazz, contemporary classical music, and global trends from Latin America, Jamaica, and Cuba. Tickets are being sold for $20.
- Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: South African guitar virtuoso Derek Gripper will lead off a series entitled Strings Around the World. He will play his specially built eight-string acoustic guitar with changeable fretboards. This allows him to play his own transcriptions of music by West Africa’s greatest masters of the 21-string kora, particularly Mali’s Toumani Diabaté and Ballaké Sissoko. Tickets are being sold for $30.
- Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Germán López is the global ambassador for music of the Canary Islands, playing the five-string Spanish timple, which, like the guitar, has frets. He will perform selections from his new album, Canela y Limón. He will be joined by guitarist Antonio Toledo. Tickets are being sold for $25.
- Sunday, March 17, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist Jerry Lockwood is the son of composer Larry Lockwood and the grandson of the legendary Cantor Jacob Konigsberg. He also sings and will be joined by vocalist Jewlia Eisenberg, founder of Charming Hostess. The two of them will present their project, Book of J, which, as The New Yorker puts it, “encompasses Yiddish songs, Piedmont blues, and queer politics.” Tickets are being sold for $25.
- Thursday, March 21, 8:30 p.m.: The Sing, Sing, Sing II series will begin with the next Hotplate concert. The album to be covered will be Elis & Tom a duo album featuring Elis Regina and Antônio Carlos Jobim. The vocalist will be Moscow-born Masha Campagne, currently based in the Bay Area. Tickets are being sold for $20.
- Friday, March 22, 7 p.m and 8:30 p.m.: Another take of Latin vocal music will be provided by Argentine singer and composer Sofía Rei; tickets are being sold for $30.
- Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m: Sandy Cressman is another Bay Area vocalist specializing in Brazilian music. She will perform songs from her latest album, Entre Amigos. Accompaniment will be provided by Homenagem Brasileira, a quartet whose members are Jeff Cressman on trombone, Jasnam Daya Singh on piano, David Belove on bass, and Phil Hawkins on drums. Tickets are being sold for $25.
- Sunday, March 24, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Chilean vocalist Pascuala Ilabaca will make her SFJAZZ debut with music from her latest recording El Mito de la Pergola. She leads her band Fauna while also playing accordion, piano, and hand drums. Her repertoire includes both jazz and folk music based in Chile. Tickets are being sold for $25.
- Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The final series of the month is entitled Campy & Cool. The first offering will present Davina & The Vagabonds in a program entitled Boogie and Blues. The group is led by vocalist Davina Lozier, who alternates between piano and ukulele. Two of her “vagabonds” are also vocalists, trumpeter Zack Lozier and trombonist Steve Rogness. Rhythm is provided by Andrew Foreman on bass and George Marich on drums. Tickets are being sold for $30.
- Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The second half of the Campy & Cool series will present cabaret crooner Ethan Lipton. His group is called Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra; but the “orchestra’ consists entirely of Vito Dieterle on tenor saxophone with rhythm provided by Eben Levy on guitar and Ian Riggs on bass. This is a group that does not take itself seriously, and we are all probably the better for it. As Time Out New York put it, “Ethan Lipton is to lounge lizardry what Peter Sellers’s Inspector Clouseau is to policing, presenting his singular, funny-miserable take on life via jazzy, brass-festooned songs.” Tickets are being sold for $30.
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM): The first Faculty Artist Series concert of the month will present the next performance by the SFCM Quartet-in-Residence, the Telegraph Quartet. As those who have seen this group perform should know by now, violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile alternate in occupying first chair. The other members of the group are violist Pei-Ling Lin and cellist Jeremiah Shaw. They will begin their program with Mieczysław Weinberg’s Opus 35 (sixth) quartet in E minor, which was a high point of the San Francisco Performance recital they gave in December. The major part of the program, however, will be devoted to Beethoven’s Opus 130 quartet in B-flat major, playing the Opus 133 “Große Fuge,” as the final movement (as it was originally intended).
The SFCM building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. The recital will take place in the Concert Hall. Readers are encouraged to consult the Performance Calendar Web page at the SFCM Web site for the most up-to-date information about this and any of the other concerts taking place during the month of March. Unless stated otherwise, all concerts are free. Nevertheless, reservations are recommended; and, where necessary, a hyperlink to a Google Forms Web page will be attached to the date-and-time information, as it is above for the Telegraph Quartet. Here is a chronological listing of the remaining events in the month that are likely to be of interest to serious and attentive listeners:
- Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., Recital Hall: Violist Jonathan Vinocour will give a Faculty Artist Series recital entitled Paris as Musical Mecca at the turn of the 20th century. The program will include Claude Debussy’s sonata flute, harp, and viola and Joaquín Turina “Scène Andalouse.” Remaining selections will be by César Franck and George Enescu. Vinocour will be joined by harpist Douglas Rioth and pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi. All other performers will be SFCM Chamber Music students.
- Saturday, March 9, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m., Concert Hall: The Historical Performance students will present a concert version of Handel’s HWV 18 opera Tamerlano.
- Monday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: Soprano Deborah Voigt will give the next Faculty Artist Series recital. Program details have not yet been provided. However, her accompanist will be pianist Steven Bailey.
- Monday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: Scott Foglesong, Chair of Music Theory and Musicianship, will present his annual piano recital as part of the Faculty Artist Series. Program specifics have not yet been announced. However, the program will include music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Haydn, and Johannes Brahms.
- Friday, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Cellist Norman Fischer will conclude his Artist Residency by giving a recital with SFCM faculty and students. The highlight of the program will be Weinberg’s Opus 18 piano quintet. Fischer will be joined by violinists Samuel Weiser and Maria van der Sloot, violist Dimitri Murrath, and pianist Heemin Park. He will also be joined by violinist Ian Swensen for the two opening selections. Jung-eun Kim will be pianist for a performance of Haydn’s Hoboken XV/9 piano trio in A major, followed by Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 23 (first) piano quartet, performed with violist Alexandra Simpson and pianist Cynthia Sun.
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Incarnation: This will be the first program in the Instrumental series to be presented by Sunset Music and Arts. “Technically speaking” the series began on January 25 with Argentinian pianist Pablo Estigarribia; but he was also part of the Jazz/World Music Series. The first “exclusively Instrumental” recital will be given by organist Angela Kraft Cross. Program specifics have not yet been announced. The remaining recitals will be as follows:
- Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.: Duo Papillon is the name of the four-hand pairing of Barbara Ruzicka and Kumiko Uyeda; program specifics have not yet been announced.
- Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.: Clare Longendyke will give a solo piano recital. She will begin with the second of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 2 sonata in the key of A major. She will then advance to the twentieth century to perform selected movements from Maurice Ravel’s Miroirs collection and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 42, which he titled “Variations on a theme of Corelli,” not realizing that the theme predated Arcangelo Corelli! She will conclude the recital with “Cineshape 4,” completed by Amy Williams in 2015.
- Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.: Cristobal Selamé will give a solo guitar recital; program specifics have not yet been announced.
- Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Robyn Carmichael has prepared a piano recital organized around the title Peers, Friends, Rivals: FOUR ROMANTIC MASTERS. The program will feature Frédéric Chopin’s Opus 58 sonata in B minor and the Tarantella movement from Franz Liszt’s Venezia e Napoli, a supplement to the second (Italian) year in the Années de pèlerinage collection. The other featured composers will be Robert Schumann and Felix Mendelssohn.
- Saturday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Sandro Russo will also feature the music of Liszt and Chopin, giving another performance of Chopin’s Opus 58 and coupling it with Liszt’s single-movement B minor sonata.
- Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.: David Jaronowski will present the second organ recital of the season; and, like the first, program specifics have not yet been announced.
- Saturday, July 13, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the other recital already announced as part of the Jazz/World Music Series.
- Saturday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.: The second duo performance of the season will be given by pianists Arianna Körting and Robin Giesbrecht; program specifics have not yet been announced.
- Saturday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.: Mark Valenti will give the next solo piano recital, for which he has not yet provided program specifics.
- Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m.: Susan Ellinger will also give a solo piano recital, for which program specifics have not yet been provided.
- Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.: The final recital will be performed by Laura Farré Rozada, who is both a pianist and a mathematician. She has written essays on music and mathematics and the piano repertoire of the twentieth century. Her program will be based on her first solo album, The French Reverie, consisting primarily of twentieth-century compositions. However, she will also present a piece written for her in 2016 by Joel Järventausta, who was born in 1995.
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. As observed above, subscriptions are not being sold; but each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The San Francisco Performances Guitar Series will conclude with a recital by Pablo Sáinz Villegas. He has prepared a program that will serve as a tribute to Andrés Segovia in celebration of the 125th anniversary of his birth. Segovia left a rich catalog of recorded performances of an extensive and diverse repertoire. The program for the evening will be inspired by that repertoire.
The entrance to Herbst is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will be $60, $50, and $40. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a City Box Office event page.
Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., Legion of Honor: March will also mark the beginning of the 2019 season of Pocket Opera. For those unfamiliar with the organization, Pocket Opera presents audience-friendly performances in intimate and inviting theaters, creating a form of operatic expression not easily duplicated elsewhere. Libretto texts are translated into lyrical, concise English; and recitatives are often replaced with wry and witty narrations that facilitate negotiating plot twists and turns. The first opera of the season will be Gaetano Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (the elixir of love). Dates and operas for the rest of the San Francisco season are as follows:
- March 31: The Two Widows. Bedřich Smetana
- May 5: La rondine, Giacomo Puccini
- June 9: The Tales of Hoffmann, Jacques Offenbach
San Francisco performances take place in the Gunn Theater at the Legion of Honor, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. The Legion of Honor is located in Lincoln Park. It is approached by following 34th Street north of Clement Street (which is the southern boundary of the park). General admission is $50 with a discounted rate of $45 for seniors. Tickets will be sold at the door beginning at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are also available at the presale rate of $49 for general admission and $44 for seniors. Subscriptions to all four operas are available for $180. Ticket purchases may be arranged by calling the box office at 415-972-8934.
Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: Christian Reif will conduct the next concert to be given by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Youth Orchestra. Full details have not yet been released. However, the focus of the program will be on French composers. They will include Claude Debussy with his Iberia suite and the second suite for the play L’Arlésienne composed by Georges Bizet. There will also be vocal selections performed by the current members of the Adler Fellowship Program of the San Francisco Opera.
Ticket prices are $55 for reserved seats in the Loge and Side Boxes and $20 for general admission. All tickets may be purchased online through an event page on the SFS Web site, by calling 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office in Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. Hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages will be attached to the specific dates given below. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and two hours before the beginning of the concert on Sunday.
Sunday, March 3, 4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: The month of March will begin for the Old First Concerts Series (O1C) with the annual Chopin Birthday Concert, co-presented with the San Francisco Chapter of the Chopin Foundation. As might be guessed, every year the occasion is celebrated by a solo piano recital. This year the recitalist will be Kevin Kenner. Program details have not yet been announced.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church. The remaining concerts for March, with hyperlinks to their respective event pages for ticket purchases, are as follows:
- Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.: Duo Violão Brasil consists of guitarists Rogério Souza and Edinho Gerber. They will present a program entitled História do choro, examining the full scope of one of the most characteristically Brazilian musical forms. Percussionist Ami Molinelli will join the duo as special guest artist.
- Sunday, March 24, 4 p.m.: Another annual event is the concert showcasing some of the most talented young musicians in Northern California, all playing the music of Bach; no ticket discounts will be offered for this concert.
- Friday, March 29, 8 p.m.: The Mobius Trio consists of guitarists Robert Nance, Mason Fish, and Matthew Holmes-Linder. Since their formation, the group has pursued adventurous paths to expanding the guitar repertoire. For their return visit to O1C, they will present a program consisting entirely of world premieres. Two of these will be by composers Ryan Brown and Ian Dicke, respectively. The other will be a joint effort by all three members of the trio, and it will include multimedia enhancements.
- Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m.: The pianist Serene will present a program consisting entirely of ambitious undertakings. She will begin with the third, fourth, and fifth sonatas by Alexander Scriabin. This will be followed by György Ligeti’s thirteenth piano étude, to which he gave the title “L’escalier du Diable” (the devil’s staircase). The will also play the solo piano version of Maurice Ravel’s “La valse” and conclude with Liszt’s B minor sonata.
Sunday, March 3, 4 p.m., SFCM: Finally, there is one other “single” event. This will be the next concert to be given by the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC), led by Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe. The title of the program will be Modern Masters, and it will feature the world premiere of “Rags of Time,” composed for SFGC by Fred Frith. Almost the entire program will present other recent compositions by the likes of Lisa Bielawa, David Lang, Steve Reich, John Zorn, and Kaija Saariaho. Indeed, the oldest work on the program will be the Magnificat setting by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The performance will take place in the Concert Hall. Ticket prices are $38 and $28. They may be purchased in advance online through a City Box Office event page.
