Ian Scarfe to Bring Gossamer Trio to Monument

pianist Ian Scarfe, from the groupmuse event page
Next month groupmuse will host another concert at Monument featuring pianist Ian Scarfe. For his Massivemuse last fall, Scarfe performed with his Vinifera Trio, which also includes violinist Rachel Patrick and clarinetist Matthew Boyles. This time he will play with the Gossamer Trio, whose other members are violinist Brynn Albanese and cellist Charles Akert. The event will be a “Classical Dance Party” entitled Beethoven and Tango in a Ginormous Artspace. The Beethoven contribution will be the Opus 38 trio in E-flat major, a reduction of Opus 20, composed as a septet. The tango music will come from Astor Piazzolla’s Estaciones Porteñas (liberally translated as “the four seasons of Buenos Aires”) in the piano trio arrangement composed by Piazzolla’s close colleague, José Bragato. Other “dance party” offerings will include Hungarian dances by Johannes Brahms and Slavonic dances by Antonín Dvořák.
Monument is located in SoMa at 140 9th Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, and the music will begin at 8 p.m. Minimum payment for admission will be $10 with a $3 reservation fee. The Web page for this event includes an interactive map showing the location of the venue and a hyperlink for advance purchase of tickets. However, Web-based transactions require creating a groupmuse account, which will be password-protected. Guests are invited to bring their own drinks; and a pillow (or two) might be in order.
No comments:
Post a Comment