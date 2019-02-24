Kyuhee Park Coming to Dynamite Guitars Series

Korean guitarist Kyuhee Park (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Next month, in addition to partnering with the San Francisco Performances Guitar Series to present Pablo Sáinz Villegas’ tribute concert for the 125th anniversary of the birth of Andrés Segovia, the Dynamite Guitars series presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will host the San Francisco debut of young Korean guitarist Kyuhee Park. Park was born in 1985 and began her guitar studies at the age of three. By the time she was nine, she had won the First Prize in the Youth Division of the National Korean Guitar Competition.
Specializing in classical guitar, she entered the Tokyo College of Music in 2004. While there, she participated in an opera tour conducted by Seiji Ozawa. Her studies then took her to the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, as well as post-graduate work at the University of Alicante in Spain. To date she has released six recordings, two on the Japanese Fontec label and four on Nippon Columbia (distributed in the United States by the Warner Music Group).
Park’s recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Program details have not yet been announced. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street. General admission tickets are on sale for $55 for Orchestra level and $45 for the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through a City Box Office event page.
