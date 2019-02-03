LCCE to Feature Kurt Rohde Playing New Works

Violist Kurt Rohde (photograph by Vivian Sachs, courtesy of LCCE)
Readers who negotiated the abundant extent of the first weekend in next month may recall that the Center for New Music (C4NM) will launch into March with the second recital in violist Kurt Rohde’s ten-year project called Kurt Rohde’s Farewell Tour. Over the course of six programs, Rohde will present new works that he commissioned to provide a platform for underrepresented composers that deserve a wider audience. Rohde’s C4NM recital will feature five such composers; and three of them will have their music performed again as part of the next Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) program, entitled Bay Area Spotlight: Kurt’s Farewell Tour Part Two.
The composers to be featured on the LCCE program will be Elainie Lillios, Tina Tallon, and Peter Van Zandt Lane. In addition LCCE pianist Eric Zivian will accompany Rohde in a performance of Rebecca Clarke’s viola sonata. When this sonata was composed in 1919, many refused to believe it had been written by a woman. Things have definitely changed for the better; and this is music that definitely deserves “centennial” recognition. Zivian will also accompany clarinetist Jerome Simas in a performance of David Conte’s clarinet sonata.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place shortly after Rohde’s C4NM recital, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4. The venue will be the Recital Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street and a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. Single tickets will be sold at the door for $35 for general admission and $18 for those under the age of 35. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an event page on the LCCE Web site.
No comments:
Post a Comment