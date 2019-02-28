Next SFCA Program to Explore the Natural World

“Poster art” for the next SFCA concert (courtesy of SFCA)
Early next month the San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, will present the second program of their 2018–2019 season. The title of the event will be Out of the Garden, Into the Woods: from Paradise to Scary. According to Solomon, the musical selections will explore “nature both tamed and wild with music of flowers, fields and forests, of birds and bees, of gentle garden creatures and lurking monsters!” (The punctuation is part of the quotation.) As usual, the program will present new works by Composer-in-Residence Jean Ahn and Composer-Not-in-Residence Robinson McClellan. It will also feature music by the winner of the New Voices Project. As might be guessed, there will be a diversity of other composers, a few of whom will be Johannes Brahms, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Paul Hindemith, and Benjamin Britten.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Tickets are on sale at the door for $33 for general admission, $29 for seniors, and $15 for those under the age of 30, respectively. A Brown Paper Tickets event page has been created for all online purchases at a discounted rate.
