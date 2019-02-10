Red Poppy Art House: March, 2019

The Red Poppy Art House has begun to add concerts to its Upcoming Events Web page for next month. Enough have accumulated to justify launching this article. Following my usual incremental approach, I shall post to my “shadow” Facebook site to put out the word whenever this page is updated.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the two events that have been posted thus far:
Friday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.: The title of the opening program of the month will be Poetic Art Songs. The vocalist will be jazz singer Lara Solnicki, making her Red Poppy debut. Her program will feature new music from her soon-to-be-released album, The One and the Other—a cinematic, creative music project produced by multi-award-winning Canadian musician and composer Jonathan Goldsmith. The concert also includes music from her sophomore release, Whose Shadow?, tunes from the Great American Songbook, as well as free improvisation. She will be accompanied at the piano by Jeremy Siskind. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students with valid identification.
Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.: This will be the next installment of the free Monthly Community Rumba, with music provided by Rumberos de Radio Habana. While this is a free event, donations are warmly accepted. All donated money goes to the performing musicians, and a recommended amount is between $5 and $10.
Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.: The Brian Andres Trio Latino will present an evening of Latin jazz. Andres leads the group on drums; and he is joined by Christian Tumalan on piano and Aaron Germain on bass. They will present both original compositions and exciting new arrangements of jazz and Latin standards. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Hét Hat Club is an international Balkan folk and jazz manouche ensemble based in Budapest, Hungary. The group is a quartet consisting of Kjartan Code (vocals, bass, and violin), Valentin Desmarais (saxophone), Bitó János (accordion), and Isaac Misri (guitar and tambura). Their folk sources come from Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Turkey; and, as might be expected, the manouche style is based on Django Reinhardt. Their appearance at the Poppy will be part of their third tour of the United States. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
