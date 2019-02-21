Sean Jones to Give Final Concert with Conversation

Sean Jones (from the Eventbrite event page for his Concert with Conversation)
Next month the Community Music Center (CMC) will present the last event in this season’s series of four Concert with Conversation offerings. These events are produced in partnership with San Francisco Performances (SFP); and the series will conclude with jazz trumpeter Sean Jones, who is currently SFP Artist-in-Residence. He is also a member of the SFJAZZ Collective; and his SFP connection included his participation in the annual opening gala, which took place this past September.
This event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The venue will be the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. There is no charge for admission, and the general public is invited. However, due to the popularity of these offerings, reservations are recommended. These are being handled through an Eventbrite event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment