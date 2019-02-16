SFP to Present Haimovitz Jamming with Iyer

Cellist Matt Haimovitz and pianist Vijay Iyer (from their San Francisco Performance event page)
Following up on an emphasis of “then” with two concerts this past October, the Hear Now and Then Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) will juxtapose “now” and “then” in the programming for a concert next month that will bring cellist Matt Haimovitz together with pianist Vijay Iyer. Full program details have not yet been announced; but it is highly likely that Haimovitz will present “then” by performing solo cello music by Johann Sebastian Bach. At the other end of the timeline, we can expect that Iyer will be presenting his own recent work. Between these extremes, the program will also present music by Zakir Hussein and Ravi Shankar, best approached as a view of “then” from the vantage point of “now.” There will also be a “now and then” side to the selection of jazz composers, including Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, and John McLaughlin. “Now” will also be represented by two of the composers that contributed to Haimovitz’ Orbit album, Philip Glass and David Sanford.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building, located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Tickets are on sale for $70 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front of the Dress Circle, $55 for the remainder of the Orchestra, the remainder of the center Dress Circle, and the Boxes, and $45 for remaining seats in the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through a City Box Office event page.
