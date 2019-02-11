The Bleeding Edge: 2/11/2019

Philip Everett performing as a percussionist (from his BayImproviser Web page)
This week almost all of the action is taking place over at the Center for New Music, which has concerts on February 12, 15, and 16. The only other activity of note will be the weekly installment of the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series. This will be a two-set evening, opened by Philip Everett performing as Skullkrusher. Everett’s improvisations involve analog and digital processing of instruments of his own designs and/or modifications. These include a gong, a brass snare drum, an electro-acoustic 36-string lap harp, and a wind instrument he calls a xlarinet, basically a clarinet fitted with a contact microphone. The second set will present Prizm, the free improvisational duo project bringing bassist Kip Kipperman together with Gabby Wen alternating between electronics and guqin.
Like all LSG offerings from Outsound Presents, this one will take place on Thursday, which happens to be Valentine’s Day, February 14. The first set will begin at 8:15 p.m. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
