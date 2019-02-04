The Bleeding Edge: 2/4/2019

This will be one of those weeks for which almost all of the events have already been taken into account, beginning with the one at the end of last’s weeks column:
- Tonight’s Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room
- Two concerts at the Center for New Music on February 6 and 9
- The recital by the Stenberg | Cahill Duo for the benefit of Dirty Girls of Lesvos on February 8
- The Sibarg Ensemble at the Red Poppy Art House on February 9
That leaves only two additional gigs, which, taken together, account for the next “double header” from Outsound Presents:
Thursday, February 7, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will be a three-set offering. The opening set will consist of vocal improvisations by the duo of Kattt Atchley and Ron Heglin. The second set will be a solo improvisation based entirely on abstract electronic sound, presented by Kenneth Atchley. All three musicians will then join forces to perform a trio improvisation in the final set. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, February 10, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The week will then conclude with the next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert of adventurously composed music, which will consist of two sets. The first will be a solo performance on tenor saxophone by Philip Greenlief. This will be followed by a sonic meditation based on a labyrinth of sound worlds performed by the KREation Ensemble. This is a quartet led by woodwind player Kevin Robinson, whose other members are Feona Lee Jones on piano, Lee Hodel on bass, and Tony Gennaro on percussion. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment