Adobe Books: Spring, 2019

With the final concert of the winter season scheduled for this coming Friday at Adobe Books, Benjamin Ethan Tinker has now announced his plans for the three months of the spring season. Those familiar with Tinker’s curatorship know that he produces one three-set evening of live performances of highly adventurous music every month. All performances take place on Fridays, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and running until about 10 p.m. It is still the case that Tinker provides little advance information about the performers beyond useful URLs. These are the specific dates for the next three months, along with the hyperlinked names of the performers or groups:
April 5: Nico Georis; Matt Baldwin; Danny Paul Grody
May 24: John Bischoff; the OMMO duo of Adria Otte and Julie Moon; the CORUSCANT trio of Bruce Ackley, Phillip Greenlief, and Aurora Josephson
June 7: Matt Ingalls; Lorin Benedict and Ron Heglin; The Lake Millions
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. Every concert is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
No comments:
Post a Comment