LIEDER ALIVE! Benefit Gala this Sunday

Heidi Moss Erickson, Peter Grünberg, and Jacqueline Ross (from the Eventbrite event page)
This Sunday LIEDER ALIVE!, the concert series dedicated (in its own words) to “re-invigorating the teaching, performance and appreciation of German lieder,” will hold its annual fundraising gala. The event will be hosted at the home of artist-in-residence pianist Peter Grünberg and his husband John Wyatt Nelson. The event will include a buffet supper prepared by Nelson matched by appropriate wines, a silent auction of art, and, of course, music. For the latter Grünberg will be joined by soprano Heidi Moss Erickson and violinist Jacqueline Ross.
The musical program will begin with Franz Schubert’s D. 741 setting of Friedrich Rückert’s poem “Sei mir gegrüsst!” (I greet you). This will be followed by Schubert’s D. 934 four-movement fantasia in C major, whose third movement is a set of variations on the “Sei mir gegrüsst!” theme. Erickson will then sing Richard Strauss’ Opus 29 collection of songs, and Ross will play Johannes Brahms’ Opus 78 (first) violin sonata in G major. The musical offering will then conclude with all three artists playing a reduction of Richard Strauss’ “Beim Schlafengehen” (when falling asleep) from the posthumously published Four Last Songs collection scored for soprano and full orchestra.
This event will begin at 5 p.m. this coming Sunday, April 21. The Grünberg-Nelson residence is located in the Forest Hill Extension at 16 Edgehill Way. All tickets are being sold for $150. They may be purchased through an Eventbrite event page, which also allows for a donation to be added to the price of the ticket.
