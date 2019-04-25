Outsound Presents: May, 2019

Outsound Presents plans for next month have almost been entirely finalized. Once again, there will be two concerts in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series in addition to the weekly LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series on Thursday evenings. Details have not yet been provided for one of the LSG events, but this page will be updated once that information becomes available. (As usual, notification of the update will appear on the Facebook shadow site.)
All LSG events will begin at (or close to) 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission will be on the usual sliding scale between $8 and $15. In general, the LSG Series provides opportunities for the full diversity of approaches to improvisation.
SIMM Series concerts usually follow a two-set format. However, while LSG tends to focus on improvisation, SIMM usually involves composed works (which may, or may not, involve elements of indeterminacy in performance). They begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evenings. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Here is an account of the events that have already been scheduled:
Thursday, May 2: This will be a two-set evening. The first set will see the return of Biggi Vinkeloe playing both alto saxophone and flute and joined by Donald Robinson on drums. The second set will be presented by Cellista, the performing name of an experimental performance artist and cellist. Performances often feature dance, film, and live looping and occasionally a modular chamber ensemble.
Sunday, May 5: The first SIMM Series concert will also consist of two sets. The opening set will be a solo guqin performance by Gabby Wen. This will be followed by the next performance organized by bassist Bill Noertker. This will be the 30th anniversary performance by the group he calls his After the End of the World Coretet. The other players will be Annelise Zamula on saxophones and flute and Dave Mihaly on drums “and whatnot.”
Thursday, May 9: This two-set evening will begin with a trio called Citizen Fly 2. The members are Honor Monaco, Joel Nelson, and Dylan Burchett; and, as of this writing, no further details are available about this group. The second set will present a more familiar face, Cheryl Leonard, who has a particular interest in the sounds of natural environments. For this concert she will provide vocals and perform on both invented and natural instruments, drawing upon amplification equipment to created a surround-sound experience.
Sunday, May 19: The second SIMM Series concert will again present two sets. The first set will present the trio of Yoni Kretzmer on tenor saxophone, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, and Jordan Glenn on drums. They will be followed by the Stone Raft quartet of Josh Allen on tenor saxophone, Tom Weeks on alto saxophone, Tim Duff on bass, and Aaron Levin on drums.
Thursday, May 23: Details are also forthcoming for this two-set LSG program. The first set will consists of dark ambient and industrial sounds (presumably electronic) provided by Infinexhuma. They will be followed by 99 HOOKER, which describes its music as “Kaoss Enhancer.”
Thursday, May 23: Josh Allen will return to Outsound. This time he will present a set of solo improvisations on his tenor saxophone. He will be followed by a similar set of solo improvisations taken by Josh Martin on electric bass.
