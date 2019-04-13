Scarfe’s groupmuse Concerts through May, 2019

Recently pianist Ian Scarfe released information about the groupmuse concerts that he would be presenting through the middle of next month. Two of these have already been documented as options for April 26 and April 28. That leaves two others that have not yet been reported. The basic facts for both of them are as follows:
Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m., West Portal: Scarfe has prepared a duo recital with violinist Mélanie Clapiès entitled Adams “Roads and Movies.” Those who know the music of John Adams will probably associate this title with his three-movement “Road Movies;” and this will be the final work on the program. It will be preceded by Johannes Brahms Opus 78 (first) violin sonata in G major and Claude Debussy’s only violin sonata, composed in the key of G minor.
This will be the first groupmuse concert to be hosted by Nelda Kilguss. Admission will require a $10 minimum donation for the performers and a $3 registration fee. Specifics are maintained on the groupmuse Web page through which reservations must be made. Those who attend will be invited to bring a bottle of wine or snacks to share with other guests. Note that this venue is not wheelchair-accessible.
Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m., Monument: This will be Scarfe’s next groupmuse concert at Monument. It will be another duo recital, this time with cellist Charles Akert. The program will draw upon the repertoire they have prepared for their forthcoming European Tour. This program will also present Debussy, this time with his only cello sonata. The program will begin with the first of the two cello sonatas that Ludwig van Beethoven published as his Opus 102, written in the key of C major. Scarfe will also accompany Akert in a performance of Max Bruch’s “Kol Nidre.” The program will conclude with selections from Felix Mendelssohn’s Songs without Words collections, probably played solo by Scarfe.
Monument is located in SoMa at 140 9th Street, and this groupmuse concert will be hosted by Daisy Stanton. Admission will require a $10 minimum donation for the performers and a $3 registration fee. Specifics are maintained on the groupmuse Web page through which reservations must be made. Those who attend will be invited to bring a bottle of wine or snacks to share with other guests. Note that this venue is not wheelchair-accessible.
