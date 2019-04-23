The Bleeding Edge: 4/23/2019

This week’s installment was delayed by a day, simply because I felt that getting the word out about “Abraham in Flames” sooner rather than later seemed desirable. That decision was partly motivated by virtue of the fact that, once again, this is a week in which all but one of the relevant events have been taken into account. Furthermore, most of the action is again taking place at the Center for New Music. Here is the hyperlinked summary of those events currently on record:
- Concerts at the Center for New Music will be taking place on April 23, 24, 26, and 28.
- Outside Presents is offering its final LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert for the month on April 25.
- Sunset Music and Arts is offering two programs, the first in its Choral Music Series on April 26 and the second in its Instrumental series on April 27.
- Old First Concerts will conclude its April calendar with a recital by the Meráki Quartet on April 26.
What remains is the next concert in the Composers in Performance Series, curated by the Meridian Gallery but held at the Canessa Gallery. This will be the first event of the 2019 season. Guitarist Rob Noyes will be visiting from Boston to perform a solo set. The program will also present the Bay Area Usufruct duo of Polly Moller and Tim Walters. Finally, trumpeter Greg Kelley will be visiting from Seattle to jam with Jacob Felix Heule (percussion), Danishta Rivero (vocals), and Chris Cooper (guitar and electronics).
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission is between $5 and $20, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
