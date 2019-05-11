IIC to Host Recital by Peruvian Guitarist

Peruvian guitarist Carlos Navarro (courtesy of the Italian Cultural Institute)
The next chamber music recital to be hosted by the Italian Cultural Institute (Istituto Italiano de Cultura, IIC) will be presented in collaboration with the Consulate General of Peru. Peruvian guitarist Carlos Navarro will be visiting San Francisco; and he has prepared a full-length program presenting the works of nine composers for performance at IIC, two of whom are Italian. The more familiar of those composers in Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, who had a successful career composing film music after moving to the United States in 1939, shortly before the outbreak of World War II. Navarro will play his Opus 87a tarantella, which he composed while still living in Italy.
The less familiar Italian composer is Carlo Domeniconi, born in 1947 and still active as both performer and composer. Navarro will play his best-known composition, the Koyunbaba suite, which is inspired by Turkish sources. More familiar composers on the program will include Joaquín Turina, Fernando Sor, and Isaac Albéniz. The program will also include the familiar song “El Cóndor Pasa,” written as part of a zarzuela by composer Daniel Alomía Robles, arranged for solo guitar by the Peruvian guitarist Raúl García Zárate. The other composers on the program will be Roland Dyens, Juan Benites Reyes, and Julio Arancibia.
This concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, and will probably last for about two hours. IIC is located in the Civic Center at 601 Van Ness Avenue, Suite F. Admission is free, but registration is required to assure having a place. IIC has created a registration page specific for this event. Anyone who registers may also add the names of a maximum of two additional guests. Those wishing further information may call IIC at 415-788-7142.
