Post:Ballet to Perform in Interactive Space

Poster design for the performance being described (from its event page on the Onedome Web site)
I have the Living Earth Show to thank for my first learning about Post:Ballet and its Artistic Director and choreographer Robert Dekkers. Do Be was structured as a cycle of five dances, each set to music commissioned by a different composer and performed by Living Earth. Dekkers’ latest project, entitled “Mirage” involves setting performance in a more interactive environment.
That environment will be provided by Onedome’s “LMNL,” an “immersive space” consisting of fourteen interactive rooms that can be adapted as settings for a diverse variety of performance experiences. “Mirage” basically involves live performance taking place in exhibits of immersive art situated in those interactive rooms. Dekker created the piece in partnership with Logan Scharadin, Director and choreographer of nomadMVMT. Once again original music will be performed as part of the experience, this time created by composer Daniel Berkman.
For members of the audience, “Mirage” will provide an opportunity to explore and play in this interactive space. The evening will be structured into half-hour “visiting sessions,” the first beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the last at 10:30 p.m. All visits will take place on Friday, June 21. The last visit will be followed by a dance party in Onedome’s Elixart’s Cafe, which will run until 2 a.m. General admission will be $50; but tickets will be sold at the “early bird” rate of $40 until June 7. Tickets are being sold online through a Onedome event page, which includes a menu from which one selects the half-hour slot that one wishes to attend. The dance party will include a variety of healthful hors d’oeuvres and drinks including kava, tea, and exotic elixirs. Onedome is located at 1025 Market Street on the southeast side of the street between 6th Street and 7th Street.
