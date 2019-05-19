Red Poppy Art House: June, 2019

This seems to be about the time of the month when I report on activities next month at the Red Poppy Art House. To be fair, however, the Upcoming Events Web page currently accounts only for the first extended weekend (extended by beginning on Thursday). Nevertheless, that is enough for a start. Those who follow this site regularly know that this Web page will be updated to reflect additions to the Upcoming Events list and that I use my “shadow” Facebook site to put out the word each time there is an update.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the events that have been posted thus far:
Thursday, June 6, 7:30 p.m.: After Muslim forces conquered most of the Iberian Peninsula at the end of the eighth century, Jews lived there under protected status by virtue of being “People of the Book.” The result was a rich fertilization of crossed cultures that pre-dated the Renaissance by centuries. The Levoná Ensemble celebrates those inter-cultural results with a program of music from flamenco, Arabic, and Jewish sources. Their program interleaves their musical selections with stories of similar ancestry. The group is a quintet consisting of Faisal Zedan (percussion and vocals), Asaf Ophir (woodwinds and vocals), David McLean (guitar), Josh Mellinger (percussion), and Patrick Kelly (upright bass). Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.: Another perspective on Arabic influences will be presented by Vince Delgado’s Mid-East Tapestry Ensemble. Their repertoire encompasses a diverse array of classical, urban, and folk music from the Arabic-speaking countries, as well as Turkish, Greek, Armenian, and Persian traditions, along with original compositions. Delgado himself plays both qanun and percussion. He leads a quartet, whose other members are Coralie Russo (oud), Rami Ziadeh (riq and percussion), and Tom Shader (bass). Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.: Maracujá is the duo that brings guitarist Terrence Rosnagle together with vocalist Caitlin Belem, who also plays saxophone, guitar, fiddle, and hand percussion. They have developed a repertoire that celebrates the rich diversity of Latin American sources, including samba, bossa nova, cumbia, son cubano, and much more. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
