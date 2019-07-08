The Bleeding Edge: 7/8/2019

This promises to be a very busy week. Nevertheless, most of the action as already been accounted for in earlier articles as follows:
- Tonight’s three-set evening at Adobe Books announced in last week’s Bleeding Edge
- Four concerts at the Center for New Music taking place on July 10, 11, 12, and 13
- This week’s two Old First Concerts events on July 12 and 14, respectively
By a curious coincidence, that leaves three items, the same number as last week, as follows:
Thursday, July 11, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series will host a two-set evening. The opening will be a solo guitar set taken by Noah Phillips. The second set will be taken by Deletist. Anything can happen in this set; but one can expect performances on both manipulated cello and oboe, along with vocal chant. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m., LSG: Clarinetist Beth Custer will give a solo recital of her own at the same venue. She has not released any details. Most likely admission will be by donation.
Sunday, July 14, 2 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Echoes Bones will present a concert of “avant pastoralism in a chamber music mode.” The group is a woodwind trio, whose members are Sheldon Brown (clarinet and bass clarinet), Joseph Noble (flute, alto flute, and bass flute) and Amber Lamprecht (oboe and cor anglais). Here, too, there will probably not be an admission charge; but all donations will be appreciated.
No comments:
Post a Comment