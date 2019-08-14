2019 Feast of the Assumption at Church of the Advent

Announcement for tomorrow evening’s service (courtesy of Paul Ellison)
With apologies for cutting things close, I just received the word that the annual celebration of the Feast of the Assumption at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King with music by resident choir Schola Adventus will take place tomorrow (Thursday) evening. This feast commemorates the end the the earthly life of the Virgin Mary and the taking (assumptio in Latin) of her body into Heaven. The service will consist of a Procession and High Mass. The Celebrant will be Father Paul Allick, and the Preacher will be Father Rod Thompson.
The music for the service has been selected by Director of Music Paul Ellison. As was the case last year, the Ordinary of the Mass will involve the singing of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s six-voice setting Missa Assumpta est Maria. The service will also include music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Liszt, John Tavener, Healey Willan, and Charles Wood.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454.
