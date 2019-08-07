Pam Coates Coming to Concerts at the Cadillac

Jazz vocalist Pam Coates (courtesy of Concerts at the Cadillac)
This month’s offering in the Concerts in the Cadillac series at the Cadillac Hotel in the Tenderloin will present jazz vocalist Pam Coates. Coates was trained as an actress and performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company. However, through her affiliation with the Tenderloin-based San Francisco Recovery Theatre (SFRT), she moved into a new career as a jazz singer. Since then she has been singing regularly at the Cadillac. As often in the past, her piano accompanist will be Dave Austin. They will be joined by the Trio De Swing, whose members are Gorden Fels on reeds, Chuck Bennett on bass, and Bob Blankenship on drums. There will also be a special guest appearance by another SFRT jazz vocalist, Gayle Rosemond.
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, August 16. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Austin’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
