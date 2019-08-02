Program Change for SFRV Season Finale

San Francisco Renaissance Voices (SFRV) has announced a program change for the finale of its fifteenth anniversary season. The original plan had been to invite Philippine guitarist Florente Aguilar to prepare a program based on his Manila Galleon Guitar Music recording. Unfortunately, Aguilar had to cancel his appearance. As a result, an alternative program has been prepared that will still be consistent with the focus on Hispanic School polyphony that influenced programming over the course of this season.
Antonio Ramírez Montúfar’s 1678 painting of the construction of the Cathedral of Santiago de Guatemala (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The title of the new program will be Music of Renaissance Portugal and the New World. SFRV will be led by guest conductor Sven Edward Olbash, whose work with his own Lacuna Arts vocal ensembles has been reported on this site in the past. The Portuguese composer to be represented on the program will be Manuel Cardoso with a performance of his Missa Philippina, composed to honor King Philip IV. Composers from the New World will include Mexican Francisco López Capillas (the motet “Alleluia! Dic nobis Maria”) and Spanish-Guatemalan Gaspar Fernandes. The selection by the latter composer will be “Xicochi” (sleep), setting a Nahuatl text based on indigenous Nahua culture. (Linda Ronstadt recorded an arrangement of this song for her A Merry Little Christmas album.)
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10. The venue will be the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, and the program will be produced in partnership with Sunset Music and Arts. The church is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices will be $30 for general admission with a $25 rate for students and seniors and a $20 charge for children aged twelve and younger. Tickets may be purchased online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment