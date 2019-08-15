Red Poppy Art House: September, 2019

As was observed at the beginning of July, the first half of this month has been a very busy time. However, what holds for the first half of this month will be just as valid, if not more so, for the entirety of next month. Therefore, it seems timely to set up a Web page accounting for activities at the Red Poppy Art House, even if, as of this morning, only three concerts have been announced for next month. Since all three of those events have been scheduled for the first half of September, sooner is definitely likely to be more useful than later. As always, I shall do my best to monitor the Upcoming Events Web page on the Poppy’s Web site. This Web page will be updated to reflect additions; and, as always, I shall use my “shadow” Facebook site to put out the word each time new information has been added.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below are hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the events that have been posted thus far:
Saturday, September 7, 7:30 p.m.: Benji & Rita is the duo of Benji Kaplan and Rita Figueiredo. Both play guitar, both are vocalists, and both contribute compositions to their repertoire. The title of their program will be Brazilian, Jazz & Classical Traditions. Their program will draw upon material from their debut album entitled simply Benji & Rita. They will perform selections that channel the scents and sounds and the flora and fauna of their respective homelands, drawing on everything from samba and baião to waltzes and pop tunes, much as Brazilian popular composers have done over the last five decades. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, September 13, 7:30 p.m.: Sevillian flamenco singer Juan Murube has inspired a show that combines flamenco influences with those of Latin music. He will be joined by two flamenco dancers, Bianca Rodriguez and Radha Garcia. The instrumentalists will be guitarist Gopal Slavonic, flutist Chus Alonso, and Marlon Aldana on percussion. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, September 14, 7:30 p.m.: Hawaiian mezzo Nicole Takesono has prepared another program inspired by music with roots in the Iberian peninsula. She will be accompanied by guitarist Sharon Wayne. The program will explore classical Spanish songs, traditional Portuguese fado, classical guitar repertoire, and traditional Hawaiian tunes. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
