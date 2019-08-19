The Bleeding Edge: 8/19/2019

Apparently, feast is followed by famine out on the “bleeding edge!” There are only four events to announce for this week, and three of them have already been reported. Two of them are the two recitals taking place on Friday and Sunday, respectively, in the Old First Concerts series. The third is the second Monday Make-Out of the month offering at the Make Out Room.
That leaves the always-reliable (except during “Summit” week) concert in the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series offered by Outsound Presents. This will follow the usual two-set format of adventurous improvisations. The first set will be taken by composer Teresa Wong, who is both a cellist and a vocalist. She will be followed by the Rodrigo Barriga Quartet, led by Barriga on guitar. He will be joined by Emily Cardwell (vocals), Patrick Talesfore, Jr. (percussion), and Ben Westfall (guitar). This performance will begin at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 22. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
