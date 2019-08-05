The Bleeding Edge: 8/5/2019

Of the eight events available in San Francisco this week, four will be held at the Center for New Music, taking place on August 7, 8, 10, and 11. The other concert that has already been accounted for will be tonight’s Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room. That leaves only three events, whose specifics are as follows:
Thursday, August 8, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The first of the evening’s two sets in this week’s installment of the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series will be eclectic improvisations by the duo of Ryan Pate on guitar and Andrew Jamieson on keyboard. They will be followed by the Kevin Robinson Ensemble, known as KREation. Robinson is a saxophonist skilled in both composition and improvisation. The size of the ensemble ranges from 35 instruments all the way down to Robinson playing solo. Specifics about the group for this week’s performance have not yet been announced. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, August 9, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a LATE SHOW! set featuring Raffi Garabedian as a member of the Richard Sears Quartet. Sears leads from the piano with Miles Wick on bass and Tim Bulkley on drums. There will be a $20 cover charge. However, there will also be a sliding scale between $10 and $20 for musicians, students, and those with limited income. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Sunday, August 11, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This week will also see the next Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concert to be offered by Outsound Presents. It will follow the usual two-set format. The first set will be taken by the Guinea Pig quartet of Tony Passarell on saxophones, brass, and percussion, Rent Romus on saxophones, flutes, and percussion, Timothy Orr on drums, and Robert Kullman on bass. They will be followed by another quartet with an off-beat name. Fellow Hominids consists of Cory Wright on saxophones, guitarists John Schott and John Finkbeiner, and Jordan Glenn on drums. The Musicians Union Hall, is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
