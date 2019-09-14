Eugene Villanueva to be 2nd Liederabend Vocalist

Baritone Eugene Villanueva and pianist Peter Grünberg (from the Eventbrite event page for this recital)
The next recital in this season’s Liederabend (evening of songs) Series presented by LIEDER ALIVE! will be the second of three concerts featuring alumni of the Merola Opera Program. The vocalist will be baritone Eugene Villanueva, last heard at a Liederabend recital this past March. As was the case in March, Villanueva will be accompanied by LIEDER ALIVE! Artist-in-Residence pianist Peter Grünberg. He will also reflect on his last recital by again performing a collection of songs by Paolo Tosti.
The German-language side of his repertoire will be represented by Franz Schubert and Gustav Mahler. The Schubert offering will be a selection of songs from the D. 911 Winterreise (winter’s journey) cycle of 24 poems by Wilhelm Müller. The Mahler selection will be “Urlicht” (primeval light), composed in 1893 as part of a collection of twelve songs based on texts from the Des Knaben Wunderhorn collection of German folk poetry. This song would subsequently find its way to an orchestra version, which became the fourth movement of Mahler’s second (“Resurrection”) symphony, completed in 1894.
This performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets for all concerts in this series are $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission and a $20 rate for students, seniors, and working artists. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Tickets at the door will be $40.
