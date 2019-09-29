Jason Vieaux to Give First Concert with Conversation

Jason Vieaux (from the event page for his SFP recital)
Next month the Community Music Center (CMC) will present the first event in this season’s series of Concert with Conversation offerings. These events are produced in partnership with San Francisco Performances (SFP); and the series will begin with guitarist Jason Vieaux. Vieaux will be the second guitarist to give a solo recital in the SFP Guitar Series, which will get under way on Sunday, October 13, with a solo recital by guitarist Manuel Barrueco. Vieaux’ recital will take place on Saturday, October 26. It is usually the case that the CMC events preview the performer’s program, while allowing a generous amount of time to address questions from the audience.
This event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 25. The venue will be the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. There is no charge for admission, and the general public is invited. However, because these events tend to be very popular, early arrival is recommended.
