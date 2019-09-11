Latin Music Coming to Concerts at the Cadillac

This week’s performers at the Cadillac: Jeff McNish, Dave Casini, Al Standford, and Lena Johnson (courtesy of Concerts at the Cadillac)
This month’s offering in the Concerts at the Cadillac series at the Cadillac Hotel in the Tenderloin will offer a blend of Afro-Cuban rhythms, Brazilian samba, and American jazz classics. Dave Casini will bring his vibraphone to perform with three of the members of the Primavera Latin Jazz Band, which is based in the East Bay. Those players will be leader Lena Johnson at the piano, Jeff McNish on bass, and Al Standford on percussion (including congas).
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place this coming Friday, September 13. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Johnson’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
