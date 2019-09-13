Post:Ballet Fundraiser to Feature Performances

Post:Ballet dancer and costume designer Christian Squires (left) with artwork by Hybycozo (from the Eventbrite event page)
Regular readers should know by now that I have been particularly interested in Post:Ballet because of the attention that Artistic Director and choreographer Robert Dekkers pays to the performance of “live” music as part of the setting for choreography. At the end of this month, Post:Ballet will hold a fundraiser; and the event will include musical performances worth noting. Most important will be the presentation of an excerpt from “Lyra,” the latest co-production for which The Living Earth Show (TLES) is providing the music. That music will be composed by Samuel Adams, who has written works for TLES dating back to when the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and percussionist Andy Meyerson were offering their first public concerts. The choreography for “Lyra” is being created by Vanessa Thiessen.
In addition, there will be a recorded encore performance of an excerpt from Star Amerasu’s “Incandescent Body,” a project that included music by TLES and choreography by both Thiessen and Dekkers. (Unfortunately, Amerasu will be out of town, so she will be present only by way of recording.) Music offerings will also include the performances of another composer that has collaborated with Post:Ballet, Daniel Berkman. Finally, after all those performances have taken place, there will be a Post:Party with music provided by DJ Jacqueen.
This fundraising event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, at the SOMArts Cultural Center. The address is 934 Brannan Street, located (as might be expected) in SOMA. Tickets are being handled by Eventbrite, which has created a Web page for purchase that provides additional information about the fundraiser. General admission will be $50. However, those willing to volunteer to assist in the many support operations for the occasion will be admitted at no charge. The Eventbrite Web page has a special entry for those willing to commit as volunteers. The entire event is expected to run until 10 p.m.
