Schedule for SF Music Day 2019 Announced

The schedule for this year’s SF Music Day, presented by InterMusic SF, has now been announced. Readers may be recall that the list of participating performers was released at the end of this past July. However, the schedule itself, which involves coordinating simultaneous activities in four venues in the Veterans Building, had not yet been finalized. Those venues will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, the Green Room on the second floor, and two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Education Studio.
There will be about seven and one-half hours of music performances beginning at noon, all of which have been organized around the theme Rebels & Renegades. Specific names associated with that overall classification will include John Coltrane, Melba Liston, Terry Riley, and Lou Harrison, along with large-ensemble improvisation by the duo B. Experimental Band. The genres performed will include early music, classical music, new music, jazz, and improvised music, as well as music drawn from global classical and folk traditions. The schedule of performances, sorted by venue, has been planned as follows:
Herbst Theatre
12:45 Dee Spencer: The Smile Orange Project (jazz)
1:30 Stenberg | Cahill Duo (contemporary)
2:30 The Dresher | Davel Invented Instrument Duo
3:30 Destiny Muhammad Trio (jazz)
4:30 Ila Cantor's Encanto (jazz)
5:30 Telegraph Quartet (classical)
6:30 Richard Howell Quartet (jazz: Coltrane’s A Love Supreme)
Green Room
12:00 Brass Over Bridges (classical)
12:45 Fervida Trio (classical)
1:30 Sylvestris Quartet (classical)
2:15 Cornelius Boots & the Heavy Roots Shakuhachi Ensemble (contemporary/global)
3:00 Chordless: Sara LeMesh and Allegra Chapman (contemporary)
3:45 Keyed Kontraptions (contemporary)
4:30 Patrick Galvin and Jung-eun Kim (contemporary)
5:15 Astraeus String Quartet (contemporary)
6:00 Friction Quartet (contemporary)
6:45 The Meráki Quartet (classical)
Education Studio
12:00 Hristo Vitchev Trio (jazz)
1:00 StringQuake (contemporary)
2:00 discussion panel
3:15 The Living Earth Show (contemporary)
4:15 Howard Wiley & Extra Nappy (jazz)
5:15 Terrence Brewer Acoustic Jazz Quartet (jazz)
6:15 The Alaya Project (jazz/global)
Atrium Theater
12:30 Quinteto Latino (contemporary/global)
1:30 Trance Mission (contemporary/improvised)
2:30 Ensemble for These Times (contemporary)
3:30 duo B. Experimental Band (jazz)
4:30 Myra Melford / Fay Victor / Lisa Mezzacappa (jazz)
5:30 Nathan Bickart Trio (jazz)
6:30 Melody of China (global)
7:15 Nash Baroque (early)
The Veterans Building is located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, a corner with bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The event will take place on Sunday, October 6. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Opera lovers may be relieved to know that there will not be an opera performance taking place that afternoon in the adjacent War Memorial Opera House! As always, admission will be free; but Eventbrite has created a registration page.
