Shabbat Only in San Francisco?

This is another last-minute item responding to a Facebook Event just brought to my attention. LISTEN is a Jewish liturgical music series curated by musician and scholar Jeremiah Lockwood. It takes place in conjunction with the regular Friday evening Shabbat services held by Congregation Beth Sholom. For this evening’s service, LISTEN will provide the Kabbalat Shabbat, which translates as “receiving the Sabbath.”
As the name suggests, the content was originally composed by sixteenth-century Kabbalists; and it serves as a mystical prelude to the Shabbat service itself. The texts come from Psalms 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, and 29, intended to correspond to the six weekdays. Composers such as Samuel Adler have provided music for the singing of these Psalm texts.
Fay Victor, special guest for Kabbalat Shabbat at Congregation Beth Sholom (from the Facebook Events Web page for this service)
This evening the service will offer “something completely different.” The singing will be by Fay Victor, an improvising vocalist, composer, lyricist, and educator. She is currently based in Brooklyn and is visiting San Francisco this month. She is a major performer of jazz and improvised music.
The service will begin this Friday evening, September 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Food will be set out for the congregation beginning at 6 p.m. Following the service, at 7:30 pm., desserts will be set out for the oneg Shabbat. The service will take place in the Gronkowski Family Chapel. Congregation Beth Sholom is located in Central Richmond at 301 14th Avenue, near the corner of Clement Street.
