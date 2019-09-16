The Bleeding Edge: 9/16/2019

This is shaping up to be a relatively quiet week, but not an uninteresting one. Three “usual suspects” events have already been taken into account. Two are at the Center for New Music (C4NM): Colin Martin and Friends on September 20 and Christina Braun and Tom Nunn on September 21. Then, one week from today, the Make Out Room will host the second Monday Make-Out concert of the month. That leaves four events not yet taken into account, all of which are in familiar locations as follows:
Wednesday, September 18, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Last month I observed that the monthly series of experimental performances hosted by the Peacock Lounge seemed to have moved over to the Noisebridge hackerspace. However, this appears to have been a one-off occasion. Based on my brief glimpses of the Peacock through the window of the Haight-Noriega bus, I would guess that there may have been some renovation and/or repair at the Peacock; but it appears that activity has returned to business as usual. That means the usual assortment of four sets, often performing under provocative names that offer few hints about the performances themselves. This week’s “usual suspects” will be Sharon Tate Fetus Explosion, Shatter Pattern, Kit Clayton, and Glochids.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $10.
Thursday, September 19, 7 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum (CJM): Another reflection on last month involved my identifying a concert by double reed virtuoso Kyle Bruckmann with the title Experiments in Sonic Potential. That turns out to be the title of a series of monthly concerts hosted by CJM in partnership with C4NM. This month the performance will be by the animals & giraffes duo of Phillip Greenlief on reeds and reader Claudia La Rocco. Most likely, the performance will again last for about one hour, as it did last month.
CJM is located at 736 Mission Street, opposite Yerba Buena Gardens and along Yerba Buena Lane, which connects Mission Street to Market Street. The performance will be free for those admitted to the Museum. The admission charge is $12 for adults, seniors, and students with identification. Children aged eighteen and younger and CJM members will be admitted without charge.
Thursday, September 19, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week the LSG Creative Music Series will present a full-length single-set offering. Unpopular Electronics is a project by Gino Robair. Multi-talented musician Tom Djll will join him for a series of improvisational electronic sets on modular devices and otherworldly analog sound devices. They, in turn, will be joined by Lori Varga, who will be projecting her hand-made sixteen-millimeter films and 35-millimeter slides, while adding her own noise contributions to the Robair-Djll mix. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, September 22, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: This week’s Saxophone Innovators series of concerts will conclude with two performances of the program Broken Shadows. That title is taken from one of Ornette Coleman’s compositions, and the program was inspired by both Coleman and Dewey Redman. These two “bleeding edge” jazz composers will be honored with performances by two of today’s most adventurous saxophonists, Tim Berne and Chris Speed. They will perform with Bad Plus rhythm players Reid Anderson on bass and Dave King on drums.
