The Bleeding Edge: 9/2/2019

Today is Labor Day; and, as has already been reported, that will not stop the Make Out Room from going ahead with its usual beginning-of-the-month Monday Make-Out. The week, as a whole, will be a relatively quiet one (perhaps to minimize competition with the more mainstream beginning-of-season events). Nevertheless, there are still two additional events to consider this week:
Wednesday, September 4, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Those unable to experience the Practitioner duo of Ben Goldberg on clarinet and Michael Coleman on keyboard exploring the music of reed player Steve Lacy at the Make Out Room tonight will have a second chance at Bird & Beckett. This mini-tour of sorts is promoting the duo’s new CD, which is packaged with a set of “jazzball cards.” As is the case for many Bird & Beckett gigs, there will be a $20 cover charge. However, there will also be a sliding scale between $10 and $20 for musicians, students, and those with limited income. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Thursday, September 5, 6:30 p.m., Honey Hive Gallery: This will be the next adventurous offering from a venue that continues to admit all ages and maintain a strict rule of no drinking or drugs in the immediate vicinity. Three sets have been planned for this week’s offering. The program will open with a new group that calls itself Crude Drawings and will perform recently created semi-composed instrumental music. The next set will be taken by vocalist Sarah Lockhart, who performs with “prepared sculpture.” Finally, the duo of Dylan Burchett on laptop and Lee Hodel on bass will wrap up the evening with their own inventions.
The Honey Hive Gallery is located in the Sunset at 4117 Judah Street. That makes it accessible to the Muni N trolley line. It is located between 46th Avenue and 47th Avenue. Admission is by a donation of $10.
