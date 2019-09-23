The Bleeding Edge: 9/23/2019

This is another one of those weeks during which most of the events of note have already been reported. The basic summary is as follows:
- Tonight is the second Monday Make-Out concert of the month at the Make Out Room. However, the program has changed since it was first announced. The opening set will be jazz-rock improvisation by the group Instagon. They will be followed by a solo improvisation set by saxophonist Philip Greenlief. The final set will be a jazz set by Eli Maliwan.
- The Center for New Music is hosting concerts on September 24 and 27.
- The Rova Saxophone Quartet will give their free concert at the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library on September 28.
That leaves only the weekly Outsound Presents offering of the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series. This will be a three-set evening with a final set likely to be “something completely different” for even many of the more adventurous listeners. The opening set will be a solo improvisation by guitarist Joel Nelson, also working with electronics. He will be followed by the group Feral Luggage, whose members are Kersti Abrams (alto saxophone and thumb piano), Mika Pontecorvo (guitar, electronics, and voice), Colleen Kelly T (cello and electronics), Mark Pino (percussion), Elijah Pontecorvo (bass and vocals), and Lorenzo Arreguin (drums and guitar).
Where things will get particularly interesting, however, will be in the final set. Hartyga (which is the Tuvan word for “falcon’) is a rock band that was formed in the city of Kyzyl, capital of the Tuva Republic, in 2003. Nachyn Choreve is the quintet’s vocalist, also playing igil and doshpuluur. Instrumental backup is provided by saxophonist Sergek Sandyk with a rhythm section of Nail Salchak on guitar, Shoraan Ochur on bass, and Nayys Dulush on drums. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
