The Bleeding Edge: 9/9/2019

This is a major week for the adventurous. Admittedly, most of the impact will come from the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF), which will get under way on Thursday. However, there are a couple of other events that have already been taken into account on this site. The summary of those events is as follows:
- SFEMF will be presenting concerts every night from Thursday, September 12, through Sunday, September 15.
- Pianist Omri Shimron will be playing compositions entitled “Metamorphosis” by both Philip Glass and Menachem Weisenberg at the Friday (September 13) Old First Concerts program (along with music by Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Schubert).
- San Francisco Contemporary Music Players will launch its 2019–20 concert season on Saturday, September 14, with Michael Gordon’s evening-length, site-responsive piece Oceanic Migrations.
That leaves only one more event for the week to report. The Richmond Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will host a performance by composer and improviser Thomas Dimuzio. He will be playing a Buchla modular synthesizer. Dimuzio has integrated four FM radios into his control circuitry, allowing him to manipulate samples captured in real-time. Like most events presented by SFPL, there will be no charge for admission. The Richmond Branch is located at 351 9th Avenue, between Geary Boulevard and Clement Street. The performance will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14.
