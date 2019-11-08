Prism Percussion Returning to McRoskey Mattress

The Prism Percussion duo of Elizabeth Hall and Divesh Karamchandani (from their Eventbrite event page)
Based in San Francisco, Prism Percussion is the duo of percussionists Divesh Karamchandani and Elizabeth Hall. They formed their group with two objectives in mind. The first was to give regular performances of works by underrepresented composers. At the same time they wanted to build a repertoire that would present the wide palette of sounds available to percussionists.
The next program they will present is entitled Light and Shadow. The selections will explore repertoire that brings different uses of the human voice together with the duo’s percussion techniques. They will begin with settings of four poems by Terry Severhill composed by Kyle Hovatter. This will be followed by “dis[armed],” an examination of gun violence with particular attention to mass shootings and unarmed black people, composed by Yaz Lancaster. The program will then conclude with an SATB part-song by Andrea Mazzariello entitled “Symmetry and Sharing,” whose text inspired the title of the concert. Composed for Mobius Percussion in 2015, this piece was written explicitly for a percussion quartet, all of whose members would also sing the respective vocal lines. For this concert Karamchandani and Hall will be joined by guest percussionists Jack Van Geem, Mckenzie Camp, Mika Nakamura, and Justin Sun.
The performance of Light and Shadow will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. The venue will be the third floor loft on the McRoskey Mattress Company, located at 1687 Market Street on the south corner of Gough Street. All tickets are being sold for $20 and may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment