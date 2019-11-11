The Bleeding Edge: 11/11/2019

This week’s poster from the Peacock Lounge reflecting a warped view of natural selection (from the concert’s BayImproviser event page)
This is a relatively quiet week, which will involve three of the “usual suspects.” Two of them have already been taken into account, the Center for New Music with performances on November 14 and 16, and Outsound Presents, which will be offering performances in both the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series on November 14 and the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series on November 17. The other “usual suspect” is the Peacock Lounge, which seems to have resumed its monthly series of experimental performances. The other “usual” factor here is the program consisting of four sets featuring groups whose names tend to be as interesting as what they present (if not more so). This month’s performers are The Human De-Selection and Realization Nature Group, Shatter Pattern, Gustavo Pastre, and Foot SOS.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission for all ages will be $5, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
