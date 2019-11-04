The Bleeding Edge: 11/4/2019

Once again, the week is almost entirely filled with previously announced “usual suspects” offerings. The summary is as follows:
- The Center for New Music will host concerts on November 4, 5, 6,8, and 9.
- As was announced last week, The Bindery will host the next animals & giraffes program.
- This week Outsound Presents will host only its latest LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series program.
The leaves only three events, the first of which is probably expected:
Monday, November 4, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: The month will begin with the usual three-set offering for the Monday Make-Out. In the first set Lorin Benedict’s unique take on scat singing will be accompanied by saxophonist Kasey Knudsen. They will be followed by another free improvisation duo with Kevin Corcoran on drums behind Jon Raskin playing a diversity of reed instruments. The final set will be a free improvisation quintet called Improvisers Assembly. (With all due respect to Martin Scorsese, shouldn’t it be “Improvisers Assemble?”) The front line brings saxophonist Beth Schenck together with Michael Dessen on trombone. Rhythm will be provided by Tim Perkis on electronics, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Kjell Nordeson on drums.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
Thursday, November 7, 8 p.m., SAFEhouse for the Performing Arts: Footloose will present two consecutive nights of experimental music and performance. The first of these will open with Jon Raskin giving a baritone saxophone account of Steve Lacy’s “Practitioners Book P.” This is one of three volumes of highly demanding études for free jazz improvisation, (Raskin played “Book W” this past summer at the Center for New Music.) Raskin will be followed by Daniel Larlham presenting monologues and songs from his latest avant-rock opera. The program will then conclude with the DunkelpeK duo of percussionist Nava Dunkelman and guitarist Jakob Pek.
SAFEhouse is located at 145 Eddy Street, near Union Square between Taylor Street and Powell Street. Admission will be $15. In addition to a $10 discounted rate for seniors, there is also a Patrons rate of $20 for those wishing to support SAFEhouse as a friend of the arts. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
Friday, November 8, 8 p.m., SAFEhouse for the Performing Arts: The second night at SAFEhouse will see the return of both Larlham and DunkelpeK. However, the final set will be the improvising quintet Never Weather led by percussionist Dillon Vado. Prices will be the same as those for the Thursday program. However, there is a separate Vendini event page for online purchases.
