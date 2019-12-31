Last-Minute Option for New Year’s Eve

Trumpeter Darren Johnston (from the Bird & Beckett event page for tonight’s performance)
Readers may have noticed that the “bleeding edge” has been pretty quiet over the last couple of weeks. Nevertheless, for those who have not yet finalized their plans, there will be one option for adventurous content this evening, even if the event will conclude about two hours short of the stroke of midnight. The host venue will be Bird & Beckett Books and Records, which will host its second annual Locomotive Sunflower New Years Eve Blowout. Locomotive Sunflower is the local trio featuring Darren Johnston on trumpet joined by Wil Blades on organ and Jon Arkin on drums.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. The program will begin tonight, December 31, at 7:30 pm. Most likely it will be a two-set evening expected to conclude around 10 p.m. The cover charge will be $30; and it will “cover” not only the music but also chips and guacamole! Those willing to spend another $10 will get a bowl of chili (with a vegetarian option) and a glass of champagne (with a non-alcoholic option).
No comments:
Post a Comment