Music for Advent III at Church of the Advent

A service at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King (courtesy of Paul Ellison)
This Sunday at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King, resident choir Schola Adventus will provide the music for the Solemn Evensong & Benediction for Rose Sunday (also known as Advent III, the Third Sunday in Advent). Once again the music for the service has been selected by Director of Music Paul Ellison. While the specific compositions have not yet been announced, the composers to be included will be (in alphabetical order) Felice Anerio, Johann Sebastian Bach, John Stainer, Thomas Tallis, and Thomas Tomkins.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454.
