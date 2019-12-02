Telematic to Host an Evening of Video-Based Opera

Image of Robert Ashley from Sanborn’s video of Perfect Lives (from the Facebook Events Web page for the screening being discussed)
Telematic is a gallery in SoMa that exhibits and supports time-based arts with particular attention to screen culture and contemporary moving image technologies. It keeps regular daytime hours Wednesday through Saturday and invites visitors at other times by appointment. The facility is run by Clark Buckner, who also owns the space.
This week Buckner will curate an “after hours” program entitled Opera for Television: Selected Videos by John Sanborn. Inspired by Richard Wagner’s concept of “total art,” Sanborn has had a long career of working with music, theatrical texts, choreography, and dance to realize his “opera for television” concept. The program will present eleven examples of the results of his work, some of which are based on his own creations while in others he serves as director to realize the visions of others. Artists that have worked with him include Robert Ashley (Sanborn directed the entire seven-episode television opera Perfect Lives) and choreographer Bill T. Jones (for a PBS program). Musical sources for Sanborn’s soundtracks come from John Cage, Philip Glass, Paul Dresher, Pamela Z, and performers such as Sarah Cahill.
Opera for Television will begin at 7:30 pm. this Wednesday, December 4. Telematic is located at 323 10th Street, near the corner of Folsom Street. No admission will be charged for this event.
