Black Cedar to Return to Rhoda Goldman Plaza

Black Cedar performers Isaac Pastor-Chermak, Steve Lin, and Kris Palmer (from the Black Cedar home page)
Last week Black Cedar began its 2020 Winter Concert Tour, which will continue through the end of next month. This is the rather unique trio consisting of flutist Kris Palmer (whose instrument is made of black wood), Steve Lin (playing a guitar made of cedar), and cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak (whose instrument is neither black nor cedar). The one performance in San Francisco will take place one week from today.
The program will revisit the trio sonata from Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1079, The Musical Offering, scored for flute, violin, and continuo. Pastor-Chermak will provide the continuo for Palmer on flute while Lin takes the violin part. They will also perform the “Hungarian Trio,” composed by Nathan Kolosko and included on the group’s debut album (which was recorded before Pastor-Chermak replaced Nancy Kim as the trio’s cellist). The remaining work on the program is also taken from that same album, Hinrich Stahmer’s 1983 “Debussyana,” taken from his collection of eight nocturnes.
The San Francisco performance will begin at 3 p.m. next Sunday, January 26. The venue will be the Plaza Social Club at Rhoda Goldman Plaza, which is located at 2180 Post Street, which is near the northeast corner of Scott Street. Admission will be free, but all will be welcome to join the Plaza Social Club as members. Those wishing further information about the Club can call the Director at 415-449-3849.
