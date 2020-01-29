Lisa Mezzacappa Six to Celebrate CD Release

The Lisa Mezzacappa Six in performance (from the Facebook event page for Monday’s concert)
Usually the Monday Make-Out concerts at the Make Out Room are announced in the weekly Bleeding Edge columns. However, the beginning-of-the-month concert this coming Monday is a bit more special than usual. That is because the second of the three sets in the evening will couple as a CD release celebration.
Readers may recall that one of the major events of last year was the completion and performance of a suite based on the Cosmicomics stories by Italo Calvino, created by bassist Lisa Mezzacappa. Mezzacappa scored this music for her Lisa Mezzacappa Six combo, whose other members are Aaron Bennett on tenor saxophone, John Finkbeiner on electric guitar, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, Jordan Glenn on drums, and Tim Perkis on electronics. Those who missed any of the performances of this imaginative jazz reflection on Calvino’s distinctive approach to literature will now have a chance to enjoy Cosmicomics on CD; and the Monday Make-Out at the beginning of next week will provide a release celebration. The Lisa Mezzacappa Six will perform in the second of the three sets of the evening, probably beginning around 9:30 p.m. They will be preceded by FYI Birds and followed by the TJ Thompson Trio.
This performance will take place on Monday, February 3. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! As always, doors open a half hour prior to the beginning of the first set, which will be at 8:30 p.m.
